Austin man dies after leading Pflugerville officers on car chase, police say

Pflugerville PD said Joshua Butler shot at officers and they returned fire. He was eventually hit by an officer's vehicle and later died as a result of his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has died after allegedly shooting at Pflugerville Police Department officers and leading them on a chase before being hit by an officer's vehicle.

Pflugerville PD said the incident happened as officers conducted a narcotics investigation and attempted to apprehend the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Joshua Butler of Austin. Butler reportedly led officers on a pursuit at around 6:30 p.m. Friday that began in Pflugerville and ended in Austin.

After crashing the vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, police said Butler got out of the car and shot at officers. He then ran into a convenience store. The department said Butler tried to carjack a civilian and shot at responding officers, who fired back.

Throughout the course of the incident, the department said there were "multiple instances" where Butler fired shots at officers, who then returned fire. Butler was subsequently hit by an officer in a vehicle.

Butler was transported to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, police confirmed Sunday.

The Pflugerville Police Department said officers learned Butler was also wanted on a robbery warrant.

The Texas Rangers are leading an ongoing investigation into this incident, according to Pflugerville police.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube