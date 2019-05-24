TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County jury on Wednesday declared a man guilty after he broke into his girlfriend's house and stabbed her 16-year-old son last summer.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said Jose Adan Gonzalez, 35, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. He was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The boy testified that his mother left the house on the evening of July 8 and put him in charge of his two younger siblings. She specifically told him not to let Gonzalez into their home. The 16-year-old said Gonzalez later broke in through a window in the master bedroom early the next morning, shoving the two younger siblings aside as he climbed through.

When the boy confronted him, he said a struggle ensued and Gonzalez eventually cut him with a punch to the face and then stabbed him in the abdomen with a steak knife. He said he escaped to his bedroom and called 911 as the man tried to break down his door.

When Travis County deputies arrived, Gonzalez reportedly fled and tried to hide under the house. Deputies found and captured him with the help of a K-9 unit.

During the trial, the boy's mother described previous instances of violence by Gonzalez, including attacking her in front of her kids. She and her son said they were pleased with the work of the District Attorney's Office and the jurors, stating they felt justice had been done.

