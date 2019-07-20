AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a Southeast Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.

It happened near Pleasant Valley Road and the Williamson Creek Greenbelt around 3 a.m.

The man was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

As of 8 a.m., the scene was still active.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

