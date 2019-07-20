AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a Southeast Austin neighborhood Saturday morning.
It happened near Pleasant Valley Road and the Williamson Creek Greenbelt around 3 a.m.
The man was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
As of 8 a.m., the scene was still active.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
He was given a 50% chance to live after a fire. 1 year later, he perseveres
‘We looked terrible’: Leander still considering policy changes after drag queen event makes national news
Watch: Good Samaritan picks up intoxicated man off Parmer Lane