SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man died Sunday after police said he crashed a vehicle he stole in Downtown San Marcos.

On April 21 at 1:54 a.m., police responded to the collision on southbound Interstate Highway 35 just before the 200 exit at McCarty Lane. The victim reported his vehicle had been stolen on the 100 block of S. Guadalupe Street when he left his 2008 Audi A4 running and unattended while he was getting food.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Juan Martinez, jumped into the victim's car and fled. The victim then followed him in a friend's vehicle as they entered I-35.

Police said Martinez continued to drive the stolen vehicle for a short time before he crashed into the back of a semi-truck, which resulted in his death. He was pronounced dead on scene.

All lanes of I-35 southbound were closed and diverted to the frontage road from around 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

This is the second fatal collision in San Marcos so far in 2019.

The San Marcos Fire Department, San Marcos/Hays EMS and the Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted.

