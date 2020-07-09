Man dies after reported assault at Bare Cabaret

The Houston man died a day after the reported assault on Sept. 3 in Travis County.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is investigating what they're calling a possible homicide after reports of an assault at Bare Cabaret.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted on Sept. 4 by the family of a Houston man. The caller stated their son was hospitalized in critical condition after he had been assaulted in Travis County. At the time of the incident, officials said neither police or medics were called to the scene.

The TCSO began investigating and learned that the victim and another man were assaulted on Sept. 3 around 4 a.m. at 9705 Reservoir Court.

The victim from Houston was pronounced deceased at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. Officials said positive identification is pending autopsy.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 512-472-TIPS (8477) or the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444.