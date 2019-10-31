AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published regarding a similar story published earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department said a man driving southbound in the 4800 block of the service road of Interstate Highway 35 slid off the road into a wooden utility pole on Tuesday.

The man was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he died shortly after.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this case call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5594. You can also submit tips by downloading Austin PD’s free mobile app on iPhone and Android.

This is Austin’s 70th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 72 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 58 fatal traffic crashes and 59 traffic fatalities.

Police said an investigation into the crash is still pending.

