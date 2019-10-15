AUSTIN, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on Monday around 7:45 p.m.

Officers believe that the driver of a pickup truck was driving southbound near the 500 block of Horizon Park Boulevard when she struck a man who was lying on the roadway.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers upon arrival. The man was immediately transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but criminal charges have not been filed at this time. They said the woman showed no signs of intoxication.

