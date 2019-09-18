AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in South Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to the 1200 block of Mariposa Drive around 6:22 p.m. Austin police later said they responded to 1222 Algarita Avenue on a shots fired call that became a shoot/stab call.

Patrol Cpl. Taber White said a Good Samaritan stopped to help the victim until units arrived. ATCEMS took the man to South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.

KVUE spoke with Jackie Workman, who lives in the apartment building near where the shooting happened.

“I was sitting in my living room, I live on the edge of the building over there and I heard four loud pops and my first thought was, 'Oh, that sounds like a gun,'" Workman said. "It was really rapid. It was just like, pop, pop, pop, pop."

She said she's lived in the area for a little over a year and has never seen or heard something like this.

“It's like, pretty alarming once you realize that’s what happened. You like, call everyone you know that like, lives in the building," Workman said. “You don’t really expect to hear something like this going on at Travis Heights ... We all just hope he’s okay. I mean, this is a pretty friendly apartment building."

An officer on scene told KVUE the suspect fled in a vehicle, possibly a white or silver SUV-type vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

