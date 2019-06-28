AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man they said was involved in a "gun battle" that turned deadly in late June.

The shooting happened in a parking lot at 11800 N. Lamar Blvd. near Braker Lane just before 2 a.m. on June 28. Police said they were patrolling that area when they heard three gunshots. A man who was driving a white Nissan allegedly flagged down the officers shortly after and said he was being shot at by another vehicle.

Witnesses reportedly told police there was a disturbance and then someone started shooting.

When police originally arrived on the scene, they found a car that had crashed into a tree. Inside the car, they found an unresponsive man. That man, who died from his injuries a short while later, was identified as Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos.

Police said during a press conference that they found weapons inside the victim's car and that the motive behind the shooting "appears to be a robbery attempt among individuals who knew each other." On July 5, police said they arrested John Paul Rivera Jr., 35, in connection to this incident.

APD

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE July 5, a witness told police she and her friend were sitting in a nearby parking lot when her friend received a call from Campos. Police said her friend is known for selling "ice," which is also known as crystal methamphetamine. The witness told police Campos was going to restock her friend's "ice" supply.

The affidavit stated that, while the witness and her friend were sitting in their car, Campos and two other Hispanic men showed up armed with guns. The witness said they then started banging on the windows of her car and forced her and her friend out of the car.

Campos then allegedly started yelling, "we got you, we got you now!"

Once out of the car, police said Campos began fighting with one of the other Hispanic men. That's when Rivera fired three gunshots into the air to break up the fight, according to the affidavit. Rivera is then accused of shooting at Campos, who got into a silver Nissan and drove away.

Police arrived at the scene a short while later.

Upon further investigation, police found that Rivera is a convicted felon. During an interview with police, Rivera admitted to shooting Campos as he was driving away.

Police said witnesses described seeing two Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman in a white sedan with a black hood and two Hispanic males in a dark-colored sedan flee after the shooting. Police said they're still working to identify other individuals involved.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, Campos died from a gunshot wound and his cause of death was ruled as a homicide.

According to online records, Rivera is in police custody as of Friday morning. He has been charged with murder and has bonds totaling to $350,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, text "Tip 103" + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tipsters can also email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

VIDEO: Man shot and killed in overnight 'gun battle,' Austin police say

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Antonio teen identified as 'Blue Bell licker' in viral video

Malfunction causes multiple fireworks to light at once at Kyle Fourth of July firework show

VERIFY: What does Austin's new homeless camping ordinance actually say?