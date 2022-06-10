Bail set at $1 million for man charged in the murder of his wife

A man was arrested and charged after his wife was taken off life support.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — The Llano County Sheriff's Office this week arrested a suspect in the homicide of a 33-year old woman. The woman's husband was charged with murder on Thursday, Oct. 6.

On Monday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call from a man who was crying. Upon arriving at the person's home in Kingsland, Texas, responding deputies said they found 33-year old Carrie Ann Price unresponsive on the living room floor.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies started CPR until EMS arrived and took over. After medics were able to get a pulse, Price was transported to the hospital by air.

On Wednesday, the hospital's medical staff called the sheriff's office to inform them that Price died after being taken off of life support.

On Thursday, Dennis Price III was booked at Llano County Jail and charged with assault family violence impeding breath or circulation. Dennis Price's bond was set at $1 million.

