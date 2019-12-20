PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven in Pflugerville, Texas, that left another man dead on Nov. 14.

According to a press release from the United States Marshals Service, 42-year-old Dominic Nicholson has been arrested for allegedly shooting 34-year-old Germichael Perry-Moses at a 7-Eleven gas station located at 17511 Shultz Ln.

Nicholson was arrested in the 8600 block of Key North Way in Converse, Texas, according to the release. Throughout their investigation, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force discovered Nicholson had fled the Austin area and was in hiding in the San Antonio area.

Nicholson's arrest was a result of the Austin and San Antonio branches of the Fugitive Task Force working together with the Converse Police Department, according to the release.

Surveillance video shows the Perry-Moses pull up to the gas station when the driver of a pickup truck at the next pump enters the front passenger seat of Perry-Moses' vehicle, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE. A few minutes later, another man is seen on the surveillance footage exiting the pickup truck and sneaking around both vehicles, appearing to be concealing something, according to police.

According to the affidavit, as the man approached Perry-Moses' vehicle, Perry-Moses attempted to drive off, but the man managed to enter the vehicle.

Police said witnesses then heard gunshots coming from Perry-Moses' vehicle. According to the affidavit, the driver door then opened and Perry-Moses fell out.

The two men then exit the vehicle. One of them reentered at the driver seat and drove off in Perry-Moses' vehicle and the other returned to the pickup truck and also drove off, according to police.

Police later located the stolen vehicle and found fingerprints they said linked Nicholson to the vehicle.

The affidavit also said detectives discovered through phone records that in the time around the incident, Perry-Moses had been in contact with a person by the name of "SA Lick." The messages between Perry-Moses and "SA Lick" were related to the buying and selling of narcotics.

Nicholson is being held at Bexar County Jail in San Antonio and his bond has been set at $1 million.

