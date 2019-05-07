AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding Austin's homeless ordinance.

A man has been charged with manslaughter after an altercation happened in Downtown Austin on July 4.

At around 5:22 p.m., the Austin Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of East Fifth Street due to a report about a disturbance between two homeless men. When officers got there, they found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk. The man -- who officials have not been able to identify yet -- was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Travis County Medical Examiner is in the process of figuring out the man's official cause of death.

Officers spoke with several witnesses on the scene. One witness showed officers cell phone video which police said captured the altercation that happened.

Police said that based on the video, Robert Batiste has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Austin police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" along with your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Tipsters can also email the Austin Police Department's homicide unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.