Toddler dies at hospital after getting hit during potty training, deputies say

Harris County deputies say Antonio Hicks admitted that he lost his temper and struck his 2-year-old son multiple times.

HOUSTON — A Houston man is behind bars Monday after he was accused of hitting his 2-year-old son while potty training him over the weekend, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The child later died at the hospital.

Investigators said Antonio Devonte Hicks Sr, 21, brought the unresponsive child, Antonio Hicks Jr, to Houston Northwest Emergency Room for medical treatment on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the child had multiple injuries, both recent and healing, that weren’t consistent with the father’s claims of how his son was injured.

The child was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

Homicide investigators were called to the hospital, and while talking with the victim’s mother and father, officers learned Hicks lost his temper and struck the child multiple times during potty training.

Hicks was arrested and charged with serious bodily injury. He’s currently being held on a $250,000 bond. These charges could be upgraded once an autopsy is completed, according to records from HCSO.