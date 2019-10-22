BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in August 2019.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to several reports of varying degrees of violence by a man on Monday afternoon at Upper Elgin River Road.

61-year-old Billy Jack Lloyd of Elgin, Texas, was attempting to chase and run over his wife with his pickup truck, according to a Facebook post by the BCSO. Officials said the responding deputy gave the driver several commands that were ignored.

The BCSO post states Lloyd responded aggressively and violently to the deputy. Lloyd reportedly pulled a 30/30 rifle out of his truck, which resulted in the deputy shooting Lloyd in the leg.

Officials said Lloyd continued to resist and ignore the deputy's commands but was overpowered and restrained by the deputy. Once restrained, Lloyd received emergency care by the deputy before being transported to an Austin-area hospital.

Lloyd remained in the hospital overnight and was placed in the Bastrop County Jail upon his release, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Lloyd was charged with aggravated assault/family violence with a bond of $1 million. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice C. Cook said the deputy was placed on administrative duties while the event is investigated by an outside law enforcement agency since the event involved an officer-related shooting.

