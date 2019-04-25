SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are searching for a man they believe broke into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man broke into the apartment and threatened her with a handgun before sexually assaulting her.

The incident occurred at the Cottages of San Marcos Apartments on Craddock Avenue, according to police.

The victim told police the incident occurred at her apartment around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday where she found an unknown person hiding in her bedroom before she was threatened and then assaulted.

Police said the victim described the suspect as being a man in his 20's with an athletic build, around six feet tall and he was last seen wearing all black clothes.

San Marcos police are asking that anybody with information regarding this case contact them at 512-753-2312.

San Marcos police are also asking that everyone makes sure to lock doors and windows of their home for safety.

