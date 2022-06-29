Man arrested for string of nine robberies, APD reports

The robberies took place on June 25 and June 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested a man they believed to be involved in nine armed robberies occurring from Saturday, June 25, to Sunday, June 26.

According to the Austin Police Department, Alexander Jordan, 26, allegedly committed three robberies on Saturday and six robberies on Sunday. Eight of the robberies were within APD's jurisdiction, while one was within the Travis County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction.

The Saturday robberies occurred within the hours of 8:19 p.m. and 10:23 p.m. The Sunday robberies took place within the hours of 2:44 a.m. and 4:12 p.m.

This is the 27th multi-agency robbery series to take place this year, APD said in a press release.

In each of the robberies, Jordan allegedly entered a convivence store or other small business and demanded money from employees while presenting a handgun. He drove a stolen white 2021 Kia K5 rental car to each location, police said.

When police tried to stop Jordan's car, they said he drove away.

Police found a gun and a large amount of money after arresting Jordan. He faces 10 counts of aggravated robbery, evading detention and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.