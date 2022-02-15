Man arrested for woman's murder near North Austin motel

On Jan. 29, a woman was found near a dumpster behind a motel. She was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a woman's murder near a North Austin motel in January.

The Austin Police Department said that on Saturday, Jan. 29, just before 3 a.m., 911 received a call reporting that a woman appeared to have been shot. The woman was found behind the Walnut Forest Motel off North Interstate 35.

Officers responded to the scene and found the woman near a dumpster. She was unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and attempted to save the woman's life, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. She was later identified as 34-year-old Angela Fresquez.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists processed the scene. On Jan. 30, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined Fresquez's official cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Lonestar Fugitive Taskforce arrested 33-year-old Matthew Moreno in the 5600 block of Springdale Road on a first-degree murder warrant. Moreno was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information about or video of this incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

According to APD, this is Austin's eleventh homicide of 2022.

