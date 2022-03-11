Man arrested, charged in East Austin shooting of 2 men

Deputies responded to the 11800 block of Garden Gate after a 911 caller reported someone shooting in front of his house.

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has arrested a man in connection to a homicide in East Austin on March 4.

TCSO said at approximately 10:30 am on March 4, deputies responded to the 11800 block of Garden Gate after a 911 caller reported someone shooting in front of his house.

When deputies arrived, they found four men at the home, two of whom had gunshot wounds to the head. Both men were taken to the hospital, and one of the victims, later identified as 33-year-old Freddie Portillo, died from his wounds.

Roy Garcia, 54, was arrested on the same day as the shooting and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

TCSO said it will be seeking a murder charge.

