Man arrested after allegedly firing at Taylor police officers

TAYLOR, Texas — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing at Taylor police officers, the department said Thursday.

The Taylor Police Department said at approximately 10:46 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Lenora Drive. The reports said that a suspect was walking down the street, firing a rifle multiple times.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began investigating and heard a single gunshot and the sound of the bullet passing near them.

Police said a man was seen running to hide behind a vehicle before retreating into a residence. Officers, along with Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies, established a perimeter around the residence. To maintain security of the residence, the officials were aided by Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 25-year-old Jorge Luis Serna Jr. of Taylor came out of the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Reverse 911 was used to tell nearby residences to shelter in place, and police also evacuated a few residences as a precaution. While a police presence is still in the area as of 11 a.m. Thursday, there is no longer any threat to the public.

WCSO SWAT, Round Rock SWAT, Central Texas Regional SWAT and Hutto police also aided in the tactical operation.

No gunshots were fired by law enforcement officials during this incident, according to the Taylor Police Department. No injuries were reported and there is no known property damage.