Nathan Larson, 40, has a history of advocating for incest and pedophilia, and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said he runs a child pornography website.

DENVER — A 40-year-old man was arrested at Denver International Airport (DIA) on Monday after he abducted a 12-year-old girl in California, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said.

FCSO said Nathan Larson of Catlett, Va., faces five felony charges in Fresno County for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention for sex.

> Video above: Full FCSO news conference on Dec. 19 announcing Larson's arrest.

FCSO and the Fresno Police Department received a report on Monday of a missing 12-year-old Fresno girl, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators discovered that the girl might have been coerced into running away with an older man whom she met through social media in mid-October, according to FSCO.

Information pointed investigators to the possibility the girl was heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with the older man, according to FCSO.

FCSO said that detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) then took over the investigation.

Detectives discovered through Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that the man was seen with the girl boarding a plane to Washington, D.C. at the airport, FCSO said.

The flight was scheduled for a layover in Denver, so FCSO said detectives contacted the Denver Police Department (DPD) to have the suspect arrested.

A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located the suspect and detained him at DIA, according to FCSO.

The girl was recovered uninjured and returned to her family on Monday night, FCSO said.

Larson is being held in the Denver jail pending an extradition hearing. He also faces one misdemeanor charge in Denver for harboring a juvenile, FCSO said.



After arresting Larson, FCSO said investigators learned more about how the abduction took place.

According to FCSO, Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia and traveled to the girl's home.

He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m., used a ride share company to pick her up, and together they rode to Fresno Yosemite International Airport, according to FCSO.

Larson made the girl wear a long-hair wig, and instructed her to act as if she was disabled and unable to speak, FCSO said.



FCSO said that on Thursday, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, the Northern Virginia and District of Columbia ICAC and HSI investigators seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson's home on the 9200 block of Prospect Avenue in Catlett.

During the search, FCSO said Larson's father was arrested for assault and battery after assaulting an HSI agent. Arthur Larson, 69, was later released after posting bond, FCSO said.

Investigators also uncovered that Larson is a white supremist and well-known advocate for pedophilia, according to FCSO.

They also discovered Larson runs a website that "encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped," FCSO said.

FCSO said that Larson convinced the girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself over the past two months.

Investigators believe there are other victims of crimes that have not been reported, based on the sophisticated nature of the grooming techniques he used, FCSO said.

FCSO asks anyone who may have information on inappropriate contact with Larson to contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029 or at brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org, or Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.

Larson previously ran as an Independent in 2017 to represent District 31 in the Virginia House of Delegates, and in 2018 to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

During his campaigning, he advocated for incest and sex with minors.



In Dec. 2008, while living in Boulder, CO, FCSO said Larson was arrested after sending a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States.

At the time, George W. Bush was the current president, and Barack Obama was the president-elect.