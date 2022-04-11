Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin

The man was arrested for trespassing on a construction site.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown.

Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.

Once the man was on the ground, police arrested him for trespassing on a construction site.

No additional information is available at this time.

