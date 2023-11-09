Man arrested after allegedly assaulting two people, including 6-year-old, with baseball bat in Georgetown

Daniel Logan, 39, has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two felonies after assaulting two people with a baseball bat in Georgetown on Monday.

Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Monday, when deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in progress in the 300 block of Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown.

When deputies arrived, they found two individuals dealing with injuries, and later determined that 39-year-old Daniel Logan forced his way into the home and assaulted the two victims with a baseball bat.

According to WCSO, one of the victims in the incident was a 6-year-old child.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated. The state of their conditions is currently unclear.

Logan has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

WCSO said the incident was a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.