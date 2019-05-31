AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Andre Lanier Davis Jr. at Givens Park in East Austin in early April.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Glenn Madison Deal Jr. was arrested for capital murder in Davis Jr.'s death on April 9.

On April 9 at approximately 10:44 p.m., first responders reported to a call of a shooting at Givens Park, where they found Davis Jr.'s body with obvious trauma. He was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

The Travis County Medical Examiner determined his cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that robbery appeared to have been the motive in the shooting. One of the suspects was described as being tall, stocky and last seen wearing a black jacket. Suspects were possibly seen leaving the area in a black Nissan car.

Davis was known in the East Austin community as "Big Dre from 12th Street."

No other information on Deal Jr.'s arrest is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

