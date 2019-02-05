AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he brought a loaded pistol through a TSA checkpoint at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Police said the semi-automatic 9mm Makarov 9x18 was spotted on the X-ray machine in a bag that was brought through the checkpoint. The bag owner was identified as Ricky Tumlinson, 63.

After police arrived, Tumlinson said he had forgotten the weapon was in the bag. Police discovered that a loaded magazine was inserted with no rounds in the chamber. An additional magazine with rounds was also found inside a holster attachment.

Tumlinson was charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $3,000.

