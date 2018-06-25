AUSTIN -- A man has been arrested after police say he nearly ran over an officer who was trying to unfasten his seatbelt when the suspect refused to exit his vehicle.

Police said Hansel Zaragoza, 22, was pulled over around 3:52 a.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of E. Riverside Drive for traveling 62 mph in a 35 mph zone. When the officer approached the vehicle, documents state he noticed a pellet gun between the driver's feet and he removed it from the vehicle.

Upon questioning the suspect, the officer said he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle and noticed Zaragoza's eyes were bloodshot, watery and glassy. He then called for backup. When backup arrived, the second officer asked the suspect to exit the vehicle to offer him field sobriety tests.

At this point, police said Zaragoza was advised that he was being detained and was asked numerous times to exit the vehicle, to which he refused. With the driver's door open, documents state the first officer reached inside to unfasten the seatbelt when the suspect allegedly placed the vehicle into gear and began to move. The officer, still halfway inside the vehicle, was able to place it back into park and remove the key from the ignition after the vehicle rolled approximately 15 to 20 feet.

Records indicate the second officer pointed his weapon at the suspect's head, giving him demands to stop the vehicle. Fearing that his fellow officer was going to be run over and pulled under the vehicle, the officer was able to successfully get the suspect to stop after the struggle.

Police said Zaragosa was pulled from the vehicle, taken to the ground and placed into cuffs. One of the officers suffered an abrasion to his left shin during the incident.

The suspect was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony. His bail was set at $25,000.

