SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who was wanted for allegedly causing serious injuries to an infant was arrested in Killeen, San Marcos police said.

Richard Vincent Blythe, 19, was arrested in Killeen by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Feb. 4.

According to the City of San Marcos TX - City Hall Facebook page, in November, detectives were contacted by Dell Children's Hospital to investigate injury to a nine-month-old child. The medical evaluation revealed the child had skull fractures, broken ribs and several lacerations to their liver. Many of the injuries appeared to be in different stages of healing.

The child is still hospitalized.

After two months of investigation and interviews with the child's mother, doctors at Dell Children's and Child Protective Services (CPS), San Marcos police issued a warrant for Blythe's arrest on Jan. 18.

Now that Blythe is in custody, authorities said he will be taken to Hays County within the next few weeks.

The photo below is the most recent photo of him.