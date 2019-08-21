A wanted 35-year-old man took his life Wednesday in the parking lot of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office before authorities could arrest him on two felony charges in connection with the assaults of children under 6.

A wanted flyer says Michael Patrick McGovern faced a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child in the rape of a 3-year-old. He also faced a charge of indecency with a child.

Johnson County investigators and federal law enforcement searched McGovern's home in an unincorporated part of the county near Mansfield. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home because McGovern shared child porn electronically, officials said.

During the search, investigators seized "digital evidence" from McGovern's computers and cameras. The Federal Bureau of Investigation already had a video showing McGovern sexually assaulting two children under 6, Johnson County officials said.

Authorities got an arrest warrant for McGovern on Tuesday because of what the video showed and what investigators found during the search of his home.

A wanted poster was released Wednesday after authorities couldn't find McGovern. The poster was put online at 11 a.m.

At 12:13 p.m., McGovern was seen driving through the parking lot of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Before officers could arrest McGovern, he shot himself in the parking lot, officials said.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 any time.

