A 21-year-old man is accused of assaulting and trying to rape a nail salon employee before taking off in her car and wrecking it in 2017, court documents obtained by KVUE said.

On Sept. 24, 2017, the Austin Police Department said they got a phone call from a Good Samaritan who said they just stopped to rescue an "injured, bleeding naked" woman in the 1900 block of Gaston Place Dr. near Berkman Drive in East Austin.

Officers were able to speak to the woman who was assaulted by a man they later identified as Dillion Henderson. They learned that she was a nail salon employee who was working alone at the business when she said the suspect walked in, stole her phone and attacked her. She told officers that she fought back as he ripped off her clothes and dragged her toward the bathroom, telling her that he "wanted to have sex with her," the affidavit said.

The woman said she was able to bite him on one of his hands, causing him to bleed. She was then able to break free and run out of the business to find help from a couple of Good Samaritans, according to police.

That's when police said the suspect stole the woman's car keys from her purse and took off in her Chevy Malibu before crashing into a residence in the 6200 block of North Hampton Dr. A caller said he saw the suspect then get out of her car and run away. Responding officers and a K9 were not able to find the man.

Investigators were able to collect blood from the scene and inside the woman's stolen car which belonged to an unidentified man.

In August of 2019, police finally found a match for the DNA. Investigators said it belonged to Henderson, a man with an extensive criminal history. Investigators tried to interview Henderson while he was in jail, but once the wrecked car was brought up, Henderson immediately ended the conversation, the affidavit said.

In addition to other charges, Henderson faces a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with a total bond of at least $50,000.

