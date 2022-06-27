The 39-year-old reportedly had similar charges that happened in the same place.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office charged a Kissimmee pastor on Monday for exposing himself while masturbating at a Starbucks patio.

Deputies said in a news release they initially received a report on May 9 of a man who "exposed his sexual organs" on the patio of a Starbucks on Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, Florida.

After detectives investigated the allegations, they determined Enginio Muniz-Colon, 31, was the man on the patio and he reportedly had similar charges happen at the same location.

Authorities say Muniz-Colon also teaches online Ministry classes.

He was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail where he's being held on bond, the news release said.