Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout

APD said the man was arrested without incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block an Anken Drive.

Nearly half an hour later, just before noon, an APD special unit arrived at the scene to conduct a warrant service. It was at that time that the man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

APD said the caller reported he was the only person inside the residence as the other occupants had left. SWAT was called to assist at that time.

SWAT made verbal contact with the man, who then left the residence without incident, according to APD. He was taken to jail. APD said the man has seven felony warrants, including firearm and drug-related warrants.

No other details were immediately available.

