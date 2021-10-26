x
Austin police seeking suspects after stabbing at Sixth Street bar

Police said the disturbance began at Mala Vida and ended in a nearby alley.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking two suspects after a stabbing at Sixth Street night club.

Police responded to Mala Vida at 708 E. Sixth St. on Oct. 24 around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. On scene, police found two victims. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated that a verbal altercation began inside the bar, which then escalated into a physical confrontation. Venue security forced the subjects into the alley, where the disturbance continued. At some point during this fight, police said a knife was produced and two people were stabbed.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 512-472-8477 (TIPS). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

