Woman accused of kidnapping Austin mother and newborn to appear in court for final pre-trial evidence hearing

Magen Fieramusca is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder, in connection with the death of Heidi Broussard.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard, is set to appear in court on Thursday, May 12.

In December 2019, Broussard and her infant daughter went missing after they were seen dropping off Broussard's son at school. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Harris County. Officers found Broussard's daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home, where the car was parked. Investigators claim Fieramusca pretended the baby was her own.

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped her childhood friend and the baby from their South Austin apartment. She is now facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder.

On Thursday, Fieramusca is scheduled to appear in a Travis County courtroom. Her attorneys are expected to make closing arguments on an attempt to throw out some evidence that they claim was illegally obtained when investigators entered the Harris County home without a search warrant.

Earlier this year, lawyers argued about that evidence for two days. The defense claims pictures and videos taken on that day in 2019 can't be used at trial because there was not yet a search warrant. Prosecutors say law enforcement had the right to enter the home because Broussard's daughter was possibly in danger.

Prosecutors testified that the home wasn't searched until warrants were signed.

Now, after more than two years, Broussard's family just wants some sense of closure and answers from the woman accused of murdering their loved one.

"You came to our house. We loved you. You were welcomed into our home, and we cared for you in our home. What were you thinking to murder our daughter?" asked Tammy Broussard, Heidi Broussard's mother.

Thursday's court hearing over what evidence can be included at trial is set to begin at 9:15 a.m. KVUE has been informed that it should not be as long as the first part of the hearing, held back in March. Both sides will make closing arguments and the judge is expected to issue a ruling.

Tammy Broussard told KVUE's Houston sister station, KHOU, that she just wants all of this to be over so that her grandchildren aren't still asking what happened.

