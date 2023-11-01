Woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother in 2019 to take plea deal

The plea is conditioned on Magen Fieramusca receiving a sentence of 55 years and waiving her right to appeal.

Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, is expected to plead guilty on Jan. 31.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office's shared the following statement with KVUE:

"On January 31, the District Attorney’s Office expects Megan [Magen] Fieramusca to plead guilty to the murder of Heidi Broussard. The plea is conditioned on Ms. Fieramusca receiving a sentence of 55 years and waiving her right to appeal, meaning that the defense will not be able to litigate decisions made by the Court during pre-trial litigation. We hope that this outcome brings some closure and allows the Broussard and Carey families to continue their healing process. Our hearts continue to break for them and their immeasurable loss."

Fieramusca's attorney also shared a statement:

"The Defense and Prosecution have come to a negotiated agreement, and we expect a sentence of 55 years in prison from the Court this coming Tuesday, 1/31. As charged, Ms. Fieramusca was looking at life without the possibility of parole. After considerable discussion, in conjunction with significant compelling mitigation related to Ms. Fieramusca and the possible appellate issues related to the search of her residence, both parties feel that this is the appropriate resolution. I imagine many have questions that will never be adequately answered, nevertheless, I hope that this plea brings some closure to this family’s great loss."

In December 2019, Broussard and her infant daughter went missing after they were seen dropping off Broussard's son at school. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Harris County. Officers found Broussard's daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home, where the car was parked. Investigators claim Fieramusca pretended the baby was her own.

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped Broussard and the baby from their South Austin apartment. She is now facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder.

In May 2022, Alvarenga denied Fieramusca's attorneys' request that evidence be thrown out against her. The attorneys claimed that the evidence was illegally obtained when investigators entered the Harris County home without a search warrant.

Alvarenga ruled that Fieramusca voluntarily spoke with law enforcement at the home and understood her rights. Alvarenga also said that she believed law enforcement had reasonable, probable cause that a crime had been committed when they entered the home in pursuit of investigating a missing persons case.

She also said law enforcement had reason to believe Broussard's daughter could have been in imminent danger and, therefore, the warrantless entrance was justified.

Earlier this month, Fieramusca's attorneys appeared in court for an update on her case. Alvarenga set Fieramusca's arraignment hearing for Jan. 31 and said at the time that her grand jury trial would begin on March 13.

During the court appearance, Alvarenga stated that Fieramusca's case "needs to move" and that "both sides need a resolution."

"Fieramusca has been in custody for 1,119 days," Alvarenga said, also stating, "Fact of the matter is, this is a very old case."

