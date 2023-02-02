Magen Fieramusca pleads guilty to 2019 murder of Austin mother Heidi Broussard

Fieramusca, 37, received a sentence of 55 years. As part of the plea, she has waived her right to appeal.

AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, pleaded guilty to Broussard's murder on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The KVUE Defenders initially reported last month that 37-year-old Fieramusca was expected to enter a guilty plea. The Travis County District Attorney's Office said that Fieramusca's plea would be conditioned on her receiving a sentence of 55 years and waiving her right to an appeal.

At the Feb. 2 hearing, Heidi Broussard's mother, Tammy Broussard, read a statement.

"Heidi's hugs were strong, full of love. They lingered in the atmosphere. I still feel them now. She loved beyond measure, and she never gave up on anyone. When I think of her – which is every moment – I ask, 'What would Heidi say or think?' It gives me comfort ... Thinking of her gives me peace amidst the pain," Tammy Broussard said. "We miss her dearly."

"This is something I never imagined in my whole life, me and my husband and everyone that loved her. Her children," Tammy Broussard continued. "She was just so much fun. So full of life. And now it's been taken from her."

"We are hopeful that this outcome will bring some closure to the Broussard and Carey families and help them continue their healing process," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a statement. "This outcome will save the families from having to endure the difficult post-conviction litigation process. We are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly on this case and secured justice for the victim’s families and our community."

In December 2019, Broussard and her infant daughter went missing after they were seen dropping off Broussard's son at school. About a week later, police found Broussard's body in the trunk of a car in Harris County. Officers found Broussard's daughter alive inside Fieramusca's home, where the car was parked. Investigators claim Fieramusca pretended the baby was her own.

Investigators later said Fieramusca kidnapped Broussard and the baby from their South Austin apartment. She has faced numerous charges, including kidnapping and capital murder.

In May 2022, Judge Selena Alvarenga denied Fieramusca's attorneys' request that evidence be thrown out against her. The attorneys claimed that the evidence was illegally obtained when investigators entered the Harris County home without a search warrant.

Alvarenga ruled that Fieramusca voluntarily spoke with law enforcement at the home and understood her rights. Alvarenga also said that she believed law enforcement had reasonable, probable cause that a crime had been committed when they entered the home in pursuit of investigating a missing persons case.

She also said law enforcement had reason to believe Broussard's daughter could have been in imminent danger and, therefore, the warrantless entrance was justified.

In early January 2023, Fieramusca's attorneys appeared in court for an update on her case. Alvarenga set Fieramusca's arraignment hearing for Jan. 31 and said at the time that her grand jury trial would begin on March 13.

During the court appearance, Alvarenga stated that Fieramusca's case "needs to move" and that "both sides need a resolution."

"Fieramusca has been in custody for 1,119 days," Alvarenga said, also stating, "Fact of the matter is, this is a very old case."

On Jan. 24, the KVUE Defenders reported that Fieramusca would enter a guilty plea on Jan. 31. However, that hearing was moved to Feb. 2.

This article chronicles KVUE's coverage of this case from the beginning.