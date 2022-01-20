x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police asking for help identifying Macy's robbery suspects

The robbery happened at the Macy's in The Domain on Black Friday, police said.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects connected to a robbery at the Macy's location in The Domain on Black Friday.

The Austin Police Department said the robbery happened at 6:02 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. The suspects entered the Macy's, grabbed "various clothing items, and went to exit the store." One suspect assaulted a loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him as he was trying to leave without paying, APD said. 

The APD shared photos of the three suspects (pictured below):

  • Suspect 1: Male wearing a long-sleeve white Champion shirt, black vest and ripped blue jeans with color fabric seen through the rips on the jeans. He was carrying a Macy’s bag, white in color
  • Suspect 2: Male wearing a white shirt under a black down coat with white shoes. He also had white earphones in his ears
  • Suspect 3: Male wearing a Nike white hoodie sweatshirt with the hood up and a surgical mask covering his mouth and part of his nose

PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying Macy's robbery suspects

1 / 3
Austin Police Department
Suspect No. 1. Courtesy: Austin Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

Austin's Bird Bird Biscuit named No. 5 place to eat in America by Yelp

Some Round Rock ISD students are walking out of their classrooms Thursday morning. Here's why



In Other News

1 killed in apartment shooting on East Riverside Drive