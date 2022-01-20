Police asking for help identifying Macy's robbery suspects

The robbery happened at the Macy's in The Domain on Black Friday, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects connected to a robbery at the Macy's location in The Domain on Black Friday.

The Austin Police Department said the robbery happened at 6:02 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. The suspects entered the Macy's, grabbed "various clothing items, and went to exit the store." One suspect assaulted a loss prevention employee who attempted to stop him as he was trying to leave without paying, APD said.

The APD shared photos of the three suspects (pictured below):

Suspect 1: Male wearing a long-sleeve white Champion shirt, black vest and ripped blue jeans with color fabric seen through the rips on the jeans. He was carrying a Macy’s bag, white in color

Suspect 2: Male wearing a white shirt under a black down coat with white shoes. He also had white earphones in his ears

Suspect 3: Male wearing a Nike white hoodie sweatshirt with the hood up and a surgical mask covering his mouth and part of his nose

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

