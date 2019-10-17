DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men, including a reality TV cast member with local ties, were arrested in DeKalb for alleged attempted pimping.

Police arrested Lyndon "Sas" Smith, 26, and James Ruffin, 27, Thursday in connection to the case. Sas is known for his appearances on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

DeKalb County Police said the pair were planning to travel out of state with two teen girls "for the purpose of prostitution."

Smith and Ruffin were both taken to the DeKalb County Jail and charged with criminal attempted trafficking and criminal attempted pimping.

Jail records show Ruffin also faces other serious charges, including pimping, trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, interference with custody and violation of computer porn and child exploitation act.

Police said the two teens were safely recovered.

