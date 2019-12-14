LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart police and the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a teenager.

According to police, the incident occurred Friday night in the vicinity of Maple Street and Mockingbird Lane in Lockhart. A 15-year-old boy was reportedly wounded and transported to Seton Kyle. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been identified as Isidro Navarette, a man in his 40s with a medium build who was seen wearing a camo jacket. According to police, he was last seen in the area of South Highway 130 and FM 2001.

The search for Navarette is ongoing, though police do say this is an isolated incident.

Police are asking that residents in the area lock doors, secure windows and notify your local law enforcement agency if you see a suspicious person on your property.

