A former officer with the Lockhart Police Department who had previously served as a school resource officer with a junior high has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the nurse's office.

On Oct. 7, a school nurse at Lockhart Junior High School made a report to Lockhart PD. She said that she took an inventory count of the students' medication on Oct. 4, and noticed that a total of 30 pills were missing. Police said that surveillance video showed Corbitt walking into the clinic on Saturday, Oct. 5 in civilian clothes after getting in with his school resource key.

“As soon as we determined he was involved, he was placed on restricted duty,” said Lockhart Chief of Police Ernest Pedraza.

Corbitt then resigned from the Lockhart Police Department on Oct. 9.

According to the Lockhart PD, Chad Corbitt was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with theft of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

A new officer has been assigned to the junior high school, the department said.

