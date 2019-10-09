LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's Note: The related video above was published in October of 2018.

A Lockhart teacher has turned herself in to investigators for reportedly having an improper relationship with a student.

According to the Lockhart Police Department, Tayler Seymour, 26, admitted to investigators that she and a female student were in a relationship that began in the summer of 2018. Seymour reportedly told police their relationship "involved kissing."

Seymour, who is from Kyle, Texas, was a teacher and coach at Lockhart High School. According to the LHS staff directory, she was a dance instructor. School leaders said she has worked with the district since March 2016.

Seymour will be booked into Caldwell County Jail on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, according to police. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Lockhart ISD said Seymore has been suspended and the district will be sending notice of conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification.

The district said it first received the complaint about Seymour and partnered with the LPD to investigate it on Monday. The district also notified CPS. She was immediately placed on administrative leave and parents and staff were notified.

“The trust between a teacher and student is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada in a letter to parents Tuesday. “The safety of our students is our number one priority, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation.”

In an email to parents, Estrada said Seymour would not be returning to the district. He also encouraged parents to tell their children to always say something to an adult if they hear or see something concerning.

Police said they do not believe at this time that any other students were involved in this case, but anyone with more information is asked to contact the LPD at 512-398-4401.

