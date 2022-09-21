Llano County man sentenced to 50 years for violating sex offender registration requirements

John Benedict Kepper was required to register as a sex offender after multiple 1997 Williamson County convictions for victimizing two young girls.

BURNET, Texas — John Benedict "J.B." Kepper pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for violating his sex offender registration requirements.

Kepper was required to register as a sex offender after multiple 1997 Williamson County convictions for victimizing two young girls over a four-year period, according to a release from the 33rd/424th District Attorney's office in Burnet.

Years after he was paroled from prison, Kepper used an unreported Facebook account to attempt to contact one of his victims, which is in violation of his sex offender registration requirements. The victim had obtained a lifetime protective order against Kepper. The violations were immediately reported and investigated by local authorities, per the release.

"This Defendant is the epitome of a sexual predator. His actions prove that he is unable to understand the meaning of the word ‘no.’ Our hearts go out to the now-adult women who refused to be victims of Kepper any longer and stood ready to testify against him. They are the true heroes in this case," Assistant District Attorney Amanda Dillon said in the release.

