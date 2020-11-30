Llano County inmate captured after escape attempt

Robert Clark reportedly escaped custody after he was transported to the hospital for reports of chest pain.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — A Llano County inmate has been captured after briefly escaping Llano County Sheriff's Office custody, officials say.

Robert Dale Clark, 41, was transported to the Scott and White ER in Llano on Monday morning after he reported having chest pain. He was accompanied by a Llano County Jail employee.

At the hospital, personnel requested that his restraints be removed for a CT scan. Then, officials said he ran out of unsecured doors and was chased by the jailer, who fell and suffered extensive facial injuries.

As officials were attempting to locate him, Clark reportedly hitched a ride from a neighborhood resident to Kingsland. This man's wife later provided a description of the vehicle. A deputy soon located the vehicle and took Clark into custody without incident.

Clark was originally booked on Nov. 29 for a parole warrant out of Wise County. Charges for felony escape from custody are now pending.

The jail employee has since been treated and released from the hospital.