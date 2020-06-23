'Little Rascals' star arrested in Weatherford over the weekend

Bug Michael Hall-Barnett, 35, is most famous for his role as Alfalfa in the 1994 "Little Rascals" film.

Former child actor Bug Michael Hall-Barnett was arrested by Weatherford police last weekend on a drug charge, police said.

Hall-Barnett, 35, is most famous for his role as Alfalfa in the 1994 "Little Rascals" film, but he also starred in films like "The Big Green" and "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!" as a child before working on TV shows as a teen and adult.

Weatherford police arrested him around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, according to police reports. Police took him to the Parker County jail and booked him on a possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical drug charge. His bail was set at $1,500.

Hall-Barnett bonded out on Sunday, according to jail records.