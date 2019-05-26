The Liberty Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a suspect who struck an officer while fleeing from police on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

The suspect and the suspect's motorcycle can be seen in the photos below:

Courtesy of Liberty Hill Police Department

Liberty Hill Police Department

Courtesy of Liberty Hill Police Department

Liberty Hill Police Department

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at (512) 515-5409.

