Liberty Hill teacher charged with sexual assault of child, improper relationship with student

Three charges were filed against Brian Miller on Dec. 29.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A Liberty Hill High School teacher, Brian Grady Miller, has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to the Liberty Hill ISD website, Miller is a computer science and robotics teacher. His LinkedIn page said he has been a teacher at Liberty Hill High School since January 2020.

Williamson County records show Miller has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of improper relationship between educator and student, both second-degree felonies.

The charges were filed on Dec. 29. Records show the offense dates occurred on Nov. 2 on Dec. 16.

KVUE has reached out to the district for a statement. This story will be updated once received.