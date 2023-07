Less than an hour after Liberty County deputies said Shawn Jordan escaped, they posted to Facebook that he was captured.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The man who escaped Liberty County Jail Friday has been captured, according to deputies.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook that Shawn Jordan had escaped jail Friday evening after being booked on June 30 for charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Less than an hour after making the post, they updated it and said he was captured.

Deputies did not say where he was found.