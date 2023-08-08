Suspect arrested in connection with homicide off Lee Hill Drive in southeast Austin

Jorge Flores-Duran, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Lee Hill Drive, near US 183. The Austin Police Department said it got a call about a "person down" at around 6:35 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as 54-year-old Isaias Martinez, dead on the ground.

On Friday, APD arrested 60-year-old Jorge Flores-Duran in connection with the homicide, as he admitted to police that he shot Martinez during an argument.

Flores-Duran has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Travis County jail.