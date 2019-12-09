LEANDER, Texas — A SWAT call-out Tuesday night in Leander left a lot of people concerned.

People on social media reached out to KVUE worried about an active shooter, but police said that was not the case.

According to the Leander Police Department, the incident started at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the Westview Meadows Subdivision.

Investigators said two neighbors got in a fight and one shot at the other.

When police arrived, they originally thought they found the shooter in a home so they surrounded it. That's when police said neighbors on social media started spreading rumors about a possible active shooter.

Leander police said there was no active shooter, it was just an active incident.

The woman who called police said the shooter started a fight with her brother.

"Definitely not how I thought my night would go," she said. "The neighbors all came outside because they heard me screaming."

Some neighbors on Facebook are upset that they didn't hear more from Leander police sooner to ease the concerns about it being an active shooter. Police said their priority was to contain the scene.

It is not clear at this time if the shooter was arrested. However, police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

