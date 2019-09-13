LEANDER, Texas — Another SWAT standoff took place in Leander Friday morning and a suspect has been arrested by police.

The incident took place near Emma Rose Trail and Mason Street. This is the same area where a shooting incident took place Thursday morning where police were searching for a man who allegedly shot at another neighbor. No one was injured in that shooting, police said.

According to Leander police, officials were not able to arrest that shooter on Thursday, so they were camped outside of a home where they believe the suspect was and were trying to him to come outside.

RELATED: Leander police: SWAT incident did not involve active shooter

Police said 27-year-old Brennon Lawrence was the man at the center of this SWAT standoff. According to officials, they were trying to serve Lawrence an arrest warrant for deadly conduct.

Lawrence is armed and potentially dangerous, according to police.

Nearby residents were asked to stay inside and lock all windows and doors.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

TSA reminds travelers of REAL ID requirement at airports

Young Ohio mother Brooke Skylar Richardson acquitted of killing newborn

Manor ISD comments on alleged bullying after video surfaces online