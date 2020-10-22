Authorities investigating shots fired call in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police are investigating reports of shots fired near 1300 Waterfall Ave.
No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A KVUE viewer sent us an alert that residents received advising them to take shelter in their homes, lock all exterior doors and windows and turn off internal lights. Police said that the notification was sent out to a very broad area and that the affected area is only the residents living near 1300 Waterfall Ave.
Police said the suspect is believed to be contained at that residence.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Williamson County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Leander Police Department.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Texas Longhorns band will not attend Baylor game, play 'The Eyes of Texas' due to lack of 'necessary instrumentation'