Authorities investigating shots fired call in Leander

No injuries have been reported.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police are investigating reports of shots fired near 1300 Waterfall Ave.

No injuries have been reported and no one is in custody as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A KVUE viewer sent us an alert that residents received advising them to take shelter in their homes, lock all exterior doors and windows and turn off internal lights. Police said that the notification was sent out to a very broad area and that the affected area is only the residents living near 1300 Waterfall Ave.

Police said the suspect is believed to be contained at that residence.

***Media Release 10/21/2020 10:24 PM***

We have a large police presence investigating a shots fired call in the 1300 Block of Waterfall Ave. in Leander, Texas. No injuries have been reported at this time. Surrounding residents were asked to shelter in place for safety. — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) October 22, 2020

***Update 10:31 PM***

The shelter in place notification was sent out to a very broad area. The affected area is only the residents living near 1300 Waterfall Ave. in Leander, Texas. The suspect is believed to be contained at a residence at this time. — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) October 22, 2020

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Williamson County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Leander Police Department.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.