The Leander Police Department is currently searching for help to identify and locate an alleged sexual assault suspect.

According to LPD, the incident occurred on Aug. 16 at the 22 North Apartments in Leander, Texas.

The suspect was described as a white man who is about 25 to 30 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 195 pounds. He is described to have a medium build, police said.

No other descriptors of the suspect are currently available.

There is no other information to be released because this is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Detective Carlos Villarreal at (512) 528-2811 or cvillarreal@leandertx.org

Anonymous tips can also be sent through tip411 or online.

